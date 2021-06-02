Uttam Kumar Reddy vows to expose failures of Centre, Telangana government

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday vowed to list out the failures of BJP and TRS governments at the Centre and State respectively in controlling the ongoing pandemic on the occasion of the Telangana Formation Day (June 2).

Addressing the media through virtual conference, the PCC Chief criticised that though 15 months have gone by after the onset of Covid Pandemic in the State, the TRS government failed to improve the medical infrastructure to face the crisis. There was severe shortage for medicines, vaccines and for beds though Hyderabad is considered to be the medical hub of the country.

He said that Telangana which has an annual budget of Rs 2 lakh crores per year was unable to bear few hundreds of crore to provide treatment to poor people. The government borrowed Rs 3 lakh crores but was not coming forward to spend few hundreds of crores to provide free treatment to Covid patients.

AICC secretary Sampath Kumar criticised that the state government failed to store the vaccines in the State in advance.