Uttam Kumar Reddy wants KCR to release dues of Rs 4,250 crore to SHGs

Hyderabad: Former TPCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has cheated women self-help groups (SHGs) in the State.

Addressing the media, along with All-India Mahila Congress general secretary Fatima and president of Telangana Mahila Congress Sunita Rao here on Sunday, Uttam said the government owed about Rs 4,250 crore to the SHGs and demanded immediate release of the amount.

The MP alleged that the KCR government did not pay a single rupee towards the interest of the loans taken by the SHGs under the VLR (Vaddi Leni Runalu) scheme after TRS came to power for the second time in 2018.

"In the last 34 months, the government did not pay single rupee towards interests on loans taken by the groups. The government did not release Rs 2,200 crore interest to 3.85 lakh SHGs of rural areas and Rs 750 crore to 1.52 lakh SHGs of urban areas. On the whole, the government owes Rs 3,000 crore to SHGs of the State under VLR scheme," he pointed out.

Uttam said the government owed Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 interest each to 66 lakh SHG members. Also, it retained Rs 1,256 crore premium paid by the groups towards insurance under the 'Abhaya Hastam scheme'. With this, the total dues of the government payable to SHGs reached Rs 4,256 crore. KCR hoodwinked SHGs in the past seven years, the Congress leader charged.

Public representatives and officials of mandals had complained on the issues of SHGs when he visited villages and towns, Uttam informed.