Uttam urges officials to expedite SLBC tunnel works

Hyderabad: State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday directed officials to fast-track the resumption of works on the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel, calling the project a “very high priority” for the Congress government.

At a high-level review meeting, the Minister said the process to restart works had already been set in motion. A meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka would be held shortly to secure clearances and support from the Finance, Energy and other related departments.

Uttam Kumar Reddy recalled that an expert committee was constituted after the tunnel accident and that work was being resumed based on its recommendations. He expressed regret that the incomplete 9-km stretch of tunnel was stopping the State from drawing water from the bottom of the Srisailam reservoir through gravity. This was forcing the government to spend nearly Rs 750 crore annually on electricity to lift the water, affecting several regions, especially tribal and fluoride-affected areas.

“The fact that we can bring water from the bottom of Srisailam means we don’t even need to wait for the dam to fill. It would serve some of the most backward areas. It is unfortunate that such a crucial lifeline is stuck for just 9 kilometres of work,” he said.

The Minister said the government had decided to proceed comprehensively and with advanced technology. As the first step, the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) would conduct an aerial electromagnetic survey, using helicopter-mounted equipment capable of mapping up to one kilometre below ground level. “Helicopter surveys are necessary because of the difficult terrain and there’s no other practical way to get this data. This will also give us a good idea of the fault lines and structural challenges,” he explained.

The remaining tunnelling operations, covering nearly 10 km, would be resumed immediately. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) would also be involved, and an aerial LIDAR survey would be conducted to ensure precise planning. Therefore, there would be two surveys with different objectives. He said the project would be executed within the estimated cost approved by the state cabinet, with no compromise on quality or speed.