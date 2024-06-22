Uttam warns rice millers against diverting PDS rice

Hyderabad: State Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy warned the rice millers against violating rules and diverting Public Distribution System (PDS) rice.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 16th International Rice and Grains Tech Expo 2024 at Hitex Exhibition Centre on Friday, he highlighted that certain millers were engaging in the practice of polishing and recycling PDS rice for export purposes at inflated prices.

He mentioned that while 90–95 per cent of rice millers adhere to regulations, a minority still violate them. He emphasised that the Congress government in Telangana is committed to achieving full utilisation of PDS rice.

Uttam Kumar Reddy reiterated the importance of compliance with rules and guidelines, stressing that no one is above the law. "It is crucial for the industry's and government's well-being that everyone follows the regulations," he stated, ensuring that violators would not be spared.

He announced the government's initiative to start distributing fine rice through the PDS, emphasising the importance of consuming PDS rice for public health. "We procure rice at Rs 40 per kg and provide it to the poor for free; this rice should not be diverted," he warned. He assured full support to the rice millers to turn Telangana into the number one State in rice milling and the production of quality rice. He outlined the government's strategy to promote the rice milling industry, focusing on technology upgrades for better energy efficiency and higher-quality rice production.

Telangana has the second-highest share in paddy procurement and contributed a whopping 141 lakh tonnes of paddy for procurement. Telangana will likely retain its title as the ‘Rice Bowl of India’ with an unprecedented production of about 1.7 crore tonnes during the ensuing Vaanakalam, he said, urging the industry to report issues through their associations, promising government support to make Telangana number one in paddy production and rice milling capacity.