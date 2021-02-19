‘Uttar Dakshin’, a unique musical Jugalbandi concert of Hindustani & Carnatic to be held in Hyderabad

Uttar Dakshin, a Unique Musical Jugalbandi Concert of Hindustani & Carnatic will be held at Ravindra Bharathi, Lakdikapul, Hyderabad on Saturday, the 27th February at 6 pm. It will be performed by Jayateerth Mevundi, Hindustani Vocalist and. Abhishek Raghuram, Carnatic Vocalist. The Concert is dedicated to Bharat Ratna PBhimsen Joshi.

The significance of the concert is that it is being organised on the eve of the Centenary Celebrations of legendary classical singer Pt Bhimsen Joshi. The year-long birth centenary celebrations of the great son of India Pt Bhimsen Joshi have already begun.

The doyen of music, Pt. Bhimsen Joshi has good connections with the city. He has performed here several times. He has many lovers of his music and die-hard fans in Hyderabad.

Uttar Dakshin is one of the early Concerts being organised post the unlocking period of the pandemic. The beauty of this concert is a couple of Public Sector Undertakings such as Gail (India) Ltd and Banks like SBI and Union Bank of India coming forward to support cultural heritage. This will boost the entire fraternity and will also encourage the private sector which has not been doing any support to preserving Indian cultural heritage.

Another significance of this Uttar Dakshin Concert is, the Music is back to break the silence of the Concert Halls in Hyderabad. The concert which is being planned in the city is part of the four cities-Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi. event. Different artists will perform in different cities. The concert is also being planned at a time when the whole world is confronted with challenges such as How can we socially distance at a concert? How can artists perform if the audience were to stay at home? These were the questions the music industry had to answer to survive the global pandemic.

Listening to calm music would probably help people out of such issues. But, musicians from all over the world were tied to these covid restrictions and concerts and musical programs did their best to adapt to the new normal of telecasting/broadcasting musical shows online.

Very similar to COVID symptoms which would attack the breathing pattern, our musicians had lost connection with the lifeline of the audience, the exchange of energy which left them breathless and made them realize that the virtual world was no place to Live.

Classical Indian vocal music has two styles – North Indian classical or Hindustani music, and South Indian classical or Carnatic music. Having its roots in the Vedic era, and bound in a structure of ragas and talas, classical music was formal and received patronage in the courts of kings, such as Tansen in the court of Akbar.

Two brilliant Indians from two different geographies, two different genres of Music, two different schools of learning under ONE COMMON MEDIUM, "MUSIC" is an attempt to bring two cultures, two religions on one common stage in a Jugalbandi Format. We have Pandit Jayateerth Mevundi, renowned Hindusthani Vocalist and Abhishek Raghuram, Carnatic Vocalist in this unique Jugalbandi format who will be sharing the stage and presenting their formats of music to enthrall the crowd and treat them with two finest forms of music.