V Jagadishwar Goud Inspects Development in Serilingampalli Constituency

Serilingampalli: V. Jagadishwar Goud, the Congress Party In-charge for the Serilingampalli constituency, emphasized the commitment to addressing the needs of residents during a recent visit to the newly constructed CC road in Madinaguda Sai Colony. Accompanied by local leaders, Goud inspected the infrastructure and took the opportunity to engage with community members regarding their concerns.

In a statement, Goud reiterated the importance of bridging the gap between the government and the people, pledging to visit every colony and township within the Serilingampalli constituency to identify and address local issues. “Our ultimate goal is the development of the Serilingampalli constituency and solving the problems that come to our attention,” he noted, adding that the Congress government aims to exemplify effective public governance.

During the inspection, Goud expressed his commitment to systematically resolving the challenges faced by local residents. He assured those present that their concerns would be prioritized and addressed in a timely manner.

The visit saw the participation of several key leaders from the Serilingampalli constituency, including Prabhakar Reddy, Social Media Convener Srihari Goud, Asheela Shiva Kumar, and others, demonstrating a unified effort towards community engagement and development.





