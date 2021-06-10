Vaccine supply--Is Aruna unaware of facts?

Hyderabad: A media report said on Tuesday that BJP national working vice-president D K Aruna had come down heavily on Minister K T Rama Rao alleging he was propagating lies that Covid-19 vaccine was being supplied to other countries, by India.

This indeed is a serious national matter and one wonders whether Aruna has not verified with the relevant authorities in the government the facts relating to vaccine supplies to foreign countries.

As a matter of fact, the powers-that-be at the Centre had earlier taken pride in announcing that India had supplied Covid-19 vaccination to many countries.

One can now assert without fear of contradiction that what KTR said was totally correct and what he said was not a lie, as the official version is available in the website of the Union Ministry of External affairs--mea.gov.in.vaccin. The full details of vaccine supplies to other countries were listed in it, in a tabular form.

The website says:Covid-19 updates--vaccine supply--made in India Covid-19 vaccine supplies so far (in lakhs) as on 29 May 2021. The detailed table lists 95 countries (including UN peacemakers and UN health workers) to which vaccine was supplied, as grant and on commercial basis, separate columns, the dates of despatch, quantity supplied.

he supplies started in January 2021 and continued. The total supplies was shown as 357.92 under grants column and 663.698 under commercial column. The countries to which vaccine was supplied include Bangladesh, Myanmar, Brazil, the UK, Canada, Sri Lanka and Morocco.

Can Aruna now say that KTR was telling lies on vaccine supply? Anyone with some technological knowledge can access the website and know the facts.