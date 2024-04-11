Vaisakhi celebrations from April 12 to 14

Hyderabad: The Sikh community of Telangana is gearing up for the grand festivities of the 325th Khalsa Panth Foundation Day, popularly known as the Vaisakhi festival, which will be held from April 12 to 14.

The event has been organised by Gurudwara Saheb in Ameerpet. The major events will take place on April 13, including Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) and the Nagar Keertan (holy procession).

The Vishaal Deewan will commence at Sri Guru Gobind Singhji Play Grounds in Ameerpet from 11 am to 4:30 pm, featuring soul-stirring recitations of Gurubani Keertans by personalities such as Bhai S Gurpreet Singh Khalsa, Gyani Vishal Singhji, and Bhai Veer Singh, among others. During the congregation, devotees will be treated to the traditional Guru-ka-Langar, prepared by the volunteers.

“Later in the evening, the streets will come alive with the vibrant ‘Nagar Keertan,’ commencing from Gurudwara Saheb and winding through Greenlands, Begumpet, and Punjagutta, before returning to the Gurudwara. Guru Granth Sahebji will be carried on a decorated vehicle along with ‘Nishaan Sahebans’ (religious flags),” said a member of Gurudwara Saheb, Ameerpet.

In addition to these main events, the celebrations include the ‘Amrit Sanchar’ (holy baptism) ceremony on April 12, where eligible Sikhs will partake in this sacred rite at 11 am at Gurudwara Saheb. On April 14, the festivities will culminate with a night congregation at Guru Gobind Singhji Sports Play Grounds, Ameerpet, he added.