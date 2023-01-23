'Vandemataram' echoes at launch of 'Bharat Matha Maha Harathi'

Hyderabad: Necklace Road reverberated with 'Vandemataram' chants by the gathering at the launch of sixth annual 'Bharat Matha Maha Harathi' there on Sunday evening. Among those present were Art of Living founder Gurdev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, former Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, MP Dr K Laxman, prominent persons from various fields in the city, youth and students of various educational institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Ravi Shankar observed that Maha Harathi stands for all Indians respecting one another, while Naidu cautioned the need for foiling attempts to break Indian society. The cultural programmes presented by artists from various States and students, organised by the Bharat Matha Foundation, sought to reflect the culture of various parts of the country. Elders witnessing the dance performances by the artists expressed their happiness with claps.

In his address, Naidu pointed out that the Maha Harathi programme was being organised to rouse patriotic sentiments in society and to reflect that people are one without any caste, community and sectarian feelings. While asserting that 'we are all sons of Bharatmata', he called for isolating the forces and persons seeking to divide society in the name of groups. Naidu expressed confidence that the country and society, marching ahead with the inspiration of 'Vasudaiva Kutumbam', would not behave in a manner to spread non-violence. He pointed out that "our foundations were evolved keeping in view the wellbeing of humanity.

The country would not hesitate to give a fitting reply to the enemy treats our good nature as weakness. Shanti and non-violence are embedded in our blood", he asserted.

Naidu recalled that the British had destroyed 'our' culture and rubbed their culture and educational policy on 'our' people. Every Indian, particularly students and youth, should get to know the country's history and the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. Only when we exhibit unity and spirit of brotherhood spirit we will become real Indians. Those who forget mothers, 'janma bhoomi', mother tongue and the country could not be fit as a person. There is a need to protect mother tongue and respect our traditional arts. The life histories of Rani Rudrama, Jhansi Lakshmi Bai, Komrum Bheem, Alluri Sitarama Raju should be included in the history books. The Maha Harathi shows offering of harathi to 130 crore people and bringing light into their lives. He complimented Kishan Reddy and the foundation for conducting the Maha Harathi every year with renewed vigour.

Ravi Shankar said there is a need for everyone to know the country's history. "Only when the values propounded by elders and the cultural aspects are followed, it would be possible to hand them over to the next generation. "Real deshbhakti is everyone behaving responsibly". He pointed out that Kishan Reddy has shown that 'desh bhakti' and 'daiva bhakti' are the two sides of a coin through this programme. "It is a matter of pleasure that India is showing proper culture, 'sadbudhi' and knowledge to the world. We should be proud of the country's current status". He recalled that there was anxiety in the past that youth with Bollywood craze sought to adopt western culture. However, now it was a thing of the past as they in large numbers were showing interest in Bharatiyata.

Ravi Shankar called for respecting all dresses, languages and food habits of various areas in the country, along with mother tongue. He suggested that people should first learn Indian languages and then foreign languages.