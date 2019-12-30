Vasudha Foundation donates 2.5 cr to 50 NGOs at Katriya Hotel in Somajiguda

Somajiguda: Around 50 NGOs received a financial assistance of about Rs 2.5 crore from Vasudha Foundation which works for people in need and gives them a reason to live.

"We regularly receive around 50 to 60 calls every month which we attend to and solve them in an hour's time," said Mantena Venkata Rama Raju, chairman of Vasudha Group of Institutions. He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised by Vasudha Foundation at Katriya Hotel in Somajiguda.

Venkata Rama Raju and chief guest M Ramalinga Raju, founder chairman of Integra Connect, USA, felicitated Dr Garikapati Narasimha Rao for his philanthropic services.

Venkata Rama Raju said, "The Vasudha Foundation is proud to support the NGOs. Our donation is committed to the well-being of children, youth and aged of Vasudha Group of Institutions."

Vasudha Foundation works in different sectors, such as:

Aadarana – A programme designed to help physically and mentally disabled people;

Aasraya – A programme designed to address the welfare of senior citizens;

Akshaya – A programme designed to help at times of natural disasters;

Arogya – A programme designed to save lives; and,

Vidya – A programme designed to extend financial assistance to the poor students pursuing higher education such as engineering, medicine, pharmacy and PG courses.