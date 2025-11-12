VC Molugaram’s first-year milestone: OU readies major modernisation drive

Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Kumar Molugaram marked the completion of his first year in office with a special address to academic administrators in the Senate Hall of the Administrative Building. The meeting saw enthusiastic participation from Principals, Deans, Directors, and senior officials across all departments.

Molugaram highlighted the University’s significant achievements over the past year, citing clear progress in academic excellence, research advancement, infrastructure development, and innovation. He credited the collective efforts of the faculty, students, and staff for the institution’s qualitative transformation.

Acknowledging the critical support of the Telangana Government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Molugaram announced that Rs 1000 crore has been sanctioned for Osmania University’s development. He informed the administrators that a comprehensive action plan is currently underway to effectively utilise the funds for modernisation and institutional growth.

Calling for unity and commitment, Molugaram urged the University community to strive for higher rankings in NIRF, NAAC, and QS World Rankings. “Individually we may be limited, but together as Osmanians, we are a formidable force,” he said, emphasising collective strength over personal recognition.

A special brochure showcasing departmental achievements was released by Registrar G Naresh Reddy, OSD Jitender Kumar Naik, Dean Lavanya, Joint Registrar Neeraja, and Finance Officer Srinivas.

Faculty and staff congratulated Molugaram on his dynamic leadership. Registrar Naresh Reddy praised his impact on the University’s development trajectory, while OSD Jitender Kumar Naik noted the clear alignment of results with institutional goals. The session concluded with shared feedback and a renewed commitment to collaborative governance and global excellence.