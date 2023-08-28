Veerlapalli Shankar advocates Congress ideals

Rangareddy: A gathering of key activists converged in Jilledu Chaudharyguda village as TPCC General Secretary Veerlapalli Shankar spoke against the BRS party, denouncing what he described as misleading and fraudulent promises. The meeting, organised by Jilledu Chaudharyguda Congress party mandal president Chalivendram Palli Raju, saw a substantial turnout of workers keen to engage in the discourse.



Highlighting the essence of the Congress party's renewed vigour, the meeting unveiled the party's new slogan and elaborated on the declarations articulated by Rahul Gandhi. Shankar emphasised that while the State's Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, continues to make pledges to the populace, the tangible results of these commitments have mysteriously evaporated.

The gathering evoked memories of the Congress party's historical efforts in rural welfare, illustrating its commitment through evidence of welfare schemes that brought palpable benefits to villages.

Comparing historical Congress achievements under YSR's leadership, when essentials like housing, land, and ration cards were provided without undue restrictions, Shankar critiqued the BRS government for introducing elaborate restrictions on their schemes.

Shankar voiced concerns about the Central government's inflation-driven hikes in essential commodities' prices such as gas, diesel, and petrol, foreseeing potential struggles for the common man. In response, he pledged the Congress party's commitment to launching substantial schemes akin to the "Arogya Shri," offering free medical care worth five lakh rupees to all citizens.

He underscored the party's dedication to rectifying societal inequalities by promising plots for those without land in villages. He reiterated the Congress party's intent to provide nine types of ration goods to the underprivileged. Beyond mere superficial solutions, he dismissed the notion that people's issues could be resolved solely through saree distributions, suggesting that a holistic approach was required.