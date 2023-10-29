Vengala Rao quits Congress

Hyderabad: Senior leader of Kukatpally from the Congress party Gottimukkala Vengala Rao has announced his resignation from the party.

He said he was upset because he did not get a ticket in the upcoming Assembly election from Kukatpally.

The Congress party released the second list with 45 candidates on Friday.

In this, the party allotted the MLA ticket of Kukatpally to Bandi Ramesh of Serilingampally. With this, Gottimukkala, who was hoping for a ticket from the same seat, said goodbye to the party with tears in his eyes.