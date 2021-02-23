Hyderabad: The Vice-President of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, was presented with Vruksha Vedam book at his Hyderabad residence by Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar on Monday.

An overwhelmed Naidu said that it had taken him back to his childhood days. He recollected how he spent his days close to the nature along with his grandparents in his early days of childhood. He opined that those living away from nature were affected with Covid, while those who were living with the nature were able to escape from the deadly virus.

The Vice-President also read one of the slokas from Gautama Dharmasutra which states that "One who cuts trees without any purpose will suffer on account of lack of life -breath."

Naidu also appreciated Joginapally for Green India Challenge and also for Koti Vrusksharchana, a mega plantation drive, which was taken up to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The Vice-President, on his twitter account, appreciated the book and said it the book had a good collection of slokas about nature from Vedas and Puranas.