VHP demands suspension of police officials responsible for lathi-charge

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday demanded immediate suspension of the police officers involved in brutal lathi charges near the Mutyalamma temple in Secunderabad.

The VHP leader P Balaswamy said that the officials who lathi-charged Bajrang Dal workers and Hindu devotees who were protesting peacefully on Saturday should be removed from duty. In a press conference held at the VHP office in Kothi, Balaswamy said that the Parishad would submit a petition with the State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday demanding the suspension of the police personnel who lathi-charged. He said that the undemocratic actions taken by the police will be explained to the Governor. He highlighted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who holds the two departments of the State Chief Minister and Home Minister, has not said anything on the issue so far. It is heinous that even the Endowments Minister, Konda Surekha, has not responded on the issue. The government, which focuses on the earnings of the temples, should also think about the sentiments of the Hindus, demanded the VHP leader.

The VHP leaders demanded the DGP take the initiative and action against the police officers who ordered lathi charge. The VHP leaders gave 48 hours of time to the State government and officials for that. The police personnel who were involved in provocative actions were now harassing Hindu activists by filing illegal cases, the VHP leader alleged.