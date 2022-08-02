VHP threatens screening of film 'Commitment'

Hyderabad: Viswa Hindu Parishad- Telangana (VHP-Telangana) lodged a police complaint at Vanasthalipuram police station and demanded legal action against the film producer, and director, actors and actresses, Censor board regional officer, members and concerned persons in connection with a Telugu film "Commitment" to be released.

In its complaint, the VHP-Telangana said that in the trailer of the movie "Commitment" which is on YouTube, a sloka of the holy book Bhagavad Gita has been used as a background in sexual scenes.

This vulgar depiction of holy sloka has hurt the sentiments of Hindus on a large scale. It demanded strict legal action against the films which degrade the Hindus dharma if released, might create law and order issues as the sentiments of the majority of people are associated with it.

Take necessary action to stop the release of this film,

VHP-Telangana State joint secretary Ravinuthala Sasidhar said the film trailer deeply hurt the religious beliefs of the Hindus picturising it in a vulgar manner.

He warned that unless the people concerned are not arrested and legal action taken the VHP would launch an agitation in a big way and stall the screening of the film. He demanded distributors and theatre owners social boycott the film. He alleged that certain forces are trying to run a 'Jihad' using the film industry on Indian culture. As part of the conspiracy, films are being produced to insult the Gods, Goddesses of Hindus and their traditions. He demanded an NIA investigation and cleanses the outdated existing cinematography act.