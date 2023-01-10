VHP threatens to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has threatened to lay siege to CM's Camp Office Pragathi Bhavan if Renjarla Rajesh, a atheist, is not arrested for his controversial comments against Hindu gods.

The VHP leaders have alleged that there was an anti-Hindu regime in the State and that there were attacks on Hinduism in the guise of atheism.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, VHP State president Surender Reddy and secretary Pandarinath alleged that the police were violating the law as per the orders of the Chief Minister and were supporting the accused. They alleged that even after two weeks, Rajesh was not arrested. They warned that the government should refrain from vote bank politics.

The VHP leaders alleged that an employee working in Kotagiri High School in Nizamabad district was involved in conversion in classrooms. They said the students were being preached anti-social activities to make them as anti-national forces.

"In the name of atheism, he says there is no god but preaches Christianity. The leaders demanded a communal case be registered against Mallikarjun and suspend him. They said they would file a complaint with the Education department officials against Mallikarjun, who got a job on the basis of an SC certificate and converted to Christianity.

The VHP demanded action against the SI, CI, DSP and SP of Mahabubabad as per the law for threatening the Bajrang Dal activists to withdraw complaints they filed against those who made derogatory postings on Lord Ayyappa. They said the four officers should be suspended immediately and that they would file a complaint with the Human Rights Commission. Similarly, they would complain to police and the high court about their 'misconduct'. Leaders Jagdeeswar and P Balaswamy also spoke.