Vibrant Nissan launches Nissan Magnite

Hyderabad: Vibrant Nissan, Hyderabad, launched the new Nissan Magnite on Monday. The launch was officiated by Siraj Babu Khan, MD; Ashok, ASM; and actress Varshini Soundarajan. The new Magnite continues its commitment to customer-centric design, hitting the market at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh. The Magnite is a testament to Nissan’s ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, surpassing cumulative sales of over 150,000 units till date and making a powerful impact in both Indian and international markets since its December 2020 debut.

The continuing demand and popularity of the ‘Made in India’ Magnite across international markets has allowed the company to expand its export footprint to 47 new markets, taking the total export footprint to over 65 international markets, including left-hand drive markets.