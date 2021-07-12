Vikarabad: Man washed away in stream rescued

Vikarabad: A man was washed away in the heavy flowing stream in Nurullapur village of Vikarabad district on Sunday morning. However, he was later rescued by the villagers.

According to sources, Rajesh, a resident of Salabathpur village, tried to cross the stream while it was overflowing heavily.

Villagers said when Rajesh was midway, the flow of the water increased suddenly washing away Rajesh. However, the villagers pulled out Rajesh from the waters and rescued him.