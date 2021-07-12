Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Vikarabad: Man washed away in stream rescued

Man washed away in stream rescued
x

Man washed away in stream rescued

Highlights

A man was washed away in the heavy flowing stream in Nurullapur village of Vikarabad district on Sunday morning

Vikarabad: A man was washed away in the heavy flowing stream in Nurullapur village of Vikarabad district on Sunday morning. However, he was later rescued by the villagers.

According to sources, Rajesh, a resident of Salabathpur village, tried to cross the stream while it was overflowing heavily.

Villagers said when Rajesh was midway, the flow of the water increased suddenly washing away Rajesh. However, the villagers pulled out Rajesh from the waters and rescued him.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X