Vinod urges Revanth to clear air on 1K plus gurukulas in TG

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Monday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy clarify whether the government will retain 1,023 Gurukul...

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader B Vinod Kumar on Monday demanded Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy clarify whether the government will retain 1,023 Gurukul schools in addition to the proposed 119 Young India Integrated Schools. Addressing a press conference, he alleged that Revanth Reddy was enacting a drama to wipe out the name of former chief minister KCR. Kumar said the CM had announced Young India Integrated Schools were being constructed with an intake of 2,500 students in each constituency.

However, the GO mentions that only buildings were being constructed. In the last ten years, KCR had established more than 1,000 Gurukul schools. Residential schools were built for SC, ST, minorities, and BC students. The BRS leader said the children who studied in Gurukul schools established by KCR got seats in IIT and AIIMS.

“KCR also built a residential law college in Telangana. Does the CM have actual information about these? Reddy should answer whether the government is trying to close Gurukul schools set up by the BRS government. The CM should say if names of the buildings would change or new schools were being constructed,” he asked. “Reddy can't wipe out KCR's name just by changing the name of the scheme,” he said.

