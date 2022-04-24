Vinod wants decoupling of Railway budget from Union budget

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Planning Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Saturday demanded the Centre to revive the Railway budget instead of combining with the general budget.

The Planning Board VC was the chief guest at the National Conference of Retired Railway Employees held at Rail Kalarang in Secunderabad on Saturday. Vinod Kumar said that as in the past, the Railway budget should be introduced exclusively in Parliament.

He said that the whole matter was becoming inaccessible due to merging the Railway budget with the General budget. Vinod said that if the Railway budget was introduced separately, it would be clear as to how many new trains and how many new routes are coming.

He suggested to the Centre that the Railway budget should not be combined with the General budget but should be revised exclusively in Parliament.