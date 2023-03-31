Vishwa Hindu Parishad flays KCR for skipping Sri Rama Kalyanam

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has questioned Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for skipping the Kalyana Mahotsavam of Bhadradri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple, which is also known as Ayodhya of South.

Questioning 'discrimination' against Hindu festivals, VHP leaders said the Chief Minister's failure to follow the centuries-old tradition was an insult to Hindus.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the leaders, including president, secretaries Surender Reddy, Pandarinath and PracharPramukhPagudakulaBalaswamy, recalled that after the State formation, Rao presented 'MutyalaTalambaralu' and silk clothes in 2015 and 2016. The VHP leaders said it was outrageous that 'he has not turned his face towards Bhadrachalam so far'.

The VHP leaders alleged that KCR was insulting the Hindu community by not offering silk clothes and 'Mutyalatalambaralu' to Lord Rama as Chief Minister, breaking the tradition introduced in the 17th century.