Vishwa Vishwani to hold National conference today

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management, Hyderabad is organising its national conference; Innovation and Strategies for Economy and Business: Pandemic and Beyond on March 26 at its campus located at Thumkunta, Hyderabad.

Delegates from Corporate, Academia, Research Scholars and students of Business Schools have confirmed their participation. More than 100 delegates are expected to attend and present their Research Papers on various fields like Marketing, Finance, HR, Operation and IT.

The conference is expected to deliberate on the theme Innovation and Strategies and provide answers to the challenges being faced by economies and business during pandemic and the way forward that is beyond pandemic.