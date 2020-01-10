Voter list corrections today, tomorrow at Malkajgiri constituency

Malkajgiri: January 11 and 12 will be special campaign days in all polling centres of the Malkajgiri constituency, when the booth-level officers will be available between 10 am and 5 pm daily along with the voters' lists and all the required forms, for the purpose of adding names (Form 6) or carrying out corrections (Form 8), making changes in address (Form 8 A) in the list.



This was stated on Friday by Malkajgiri GHMC Circle Deputy Commissioner P Dasrath, who is the voter enrolment officer. He said the declaration of the special campaign days was in accordance with the orders of the chief electoral officer as also those of the district election officers/district collectors. The GHMC Deputy Commissioner urged the voters to submit the relevant forms to the booth level officers for carrying out the required changes.