Voters can make changes in draft voters list: Ronald Rose

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has announced the second summary revision for the year 2022-23, the draft voter list was published on August 21 2023 in 15 constituencies of Hyderabad. Hyderabad District Election Officer, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose informed the voters to check their vote on www.ceotelangana.nic.in or https://www.nvsp.in web portals.

Ronald Rose informed that if no name is in the voter list or if there are any errors in the name or address, the voters can make changes through the websites till September 19, 2023.

He said that instead of waiting for the last date, one can check the Election Commission’s website https://voters.eci.gov.in or the voter helpline app for changes and additions as earliest.

Form 6

8 All persons above 18 years as on 1 October 2023, whose names are not yet on the electoral roll

8 Those who have voter identity cards but the name is not in the current voter list can register on the voter list

Form 6B

8 To link Aadhaar with the voter list

Form 7

8 Objection on the addition of new voter

8 Deletion of name in voter list

Form 8

8 Any errors in the name or other details in the voter list

8 Names of the family members not in the same polling station but in different polling booths in the same constituency

8 Incorrect or irregular photo

8 To upload mobile number in the voter list

8 Name wrongly entered in the voter list in another constituency

For changes and additions to the voter list, voters can download the voter helpline app on their mobile through the ECI website https://voters.eci.gov.in and contact the voter helpline number 1950 for complete details.