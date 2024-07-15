Walkers urge renovation of Public Gardens

Hyderabad: Members of the Public Garden Walkers’ Association submitted a representation to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, demanding renovation of the garden. They urged the government to take up the daily maintenance of the garden.

The walkers pointed out that the garden lacks proper amenities, including dustbins and proper washrooms. It has broken benches, rusted and damaged swings. Despite the continuous public outcry and request from ex-MLA Meraj Hussain in 2022, no significant progress has been made.

They said the garden is home to several notable sites, including the YSR Archaeological Museum, Health Museum, Lalitha Kala Thoranam, Jawahar Bal Bhawan, Indira Priyadarshini auditorium, and Jubilee Hall.

Mohammed Abid Ali, a daily walker, said “The government should release funds in the upcoming Assembly budget session for renovation of the historic sites and beautification of the garden.”

“Immediate action is essential not only to preserve Hyderabad's heritage, but also to restore public faith in the government's commitment to serving its citizens”, he remarked.