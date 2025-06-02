Walking on this stretch is no cakewalk!

Hyderabad: Citizens have raised concerns over illegal encroachment, the absence of pedestrian pathways, and a lack of streetlights in key stretches of Tarnaka, which pose serious risks to public safety and hinder pedestrian and commuter movement.

From Tarnaka X Roads towards Street Number 1, several segments of the footpath have been encroached upon by vendors and unauthorised structures, forcing pedestrians to walk on the main road, thereby endangering their lives. In certain spots, the footpath is entirely missing, leaving no safe space for pedestrians to walk. Similarly, the stretch from the starting point of Lalapet Flyover towards Tarnaka (both sides) is also witnessing rampant encroachment and a lack of proper footpath infrastructure is resulting in traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters and residents. Another major concern is the lack of proper illumination. Locals pointed out that the issue of footpath encroachment and absence of pedestrian pathways across key stretches of Tarnaka was brought to the attention to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Traffic Police several times, but all their pleas fell on deaf ears. “It would be better if concerned authorities conduct a joint inspection of the affected stretches at the earliest and also take immediate steps to remove encroachments and restore footpaths to ensure safe pedestrian mobility,” urge the residents.

“As there are no proper footpaths and these encroachments are further covering the limited pedestrian space, pedestrians are forced to walk on the main roads. Because of that, many accidents have been reported. It would be better if concerned officials conduct regular inspections and take stern action against the encroachers and also install street lights.”

– Syed Khaled Shah Chishty Hussaini, secretary, United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations (UFERWAs)

“Multiple appeals were made to the GHMC concerning the absence of footpaths along the Tarnaka-Habsiguda route, yet no action was initiated. Due to this, thousands of residents are facing safety hazards as travelling on this road during peak hours has become especially difficult for those on foot.”

– Dr P Mohan Rao, president, Tarnaka Welfare Association