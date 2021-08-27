Wanted: Relocation of garbage point in Old City

Darulshifa: Garbage point at Imlibun, Salar Jung Bridge, is contributing to a hazardous environment around the locality, thanks to the nauseating stench and uncontrolled mosquito menace. Social activists and residents of Old City urge the authorities to shift the Secondary Collection and Transfer Point (SCTP) to city outskirts.

Mohammed Jahangir, a resident of Shalibanda said, "The environment of the locality has become hazardous due to open dumping yard, which is located in residential area. The storage of garbage gave rise to number of deadly insects and mosquitoes."

According to the residents the bridge resembles a 'Ski Run' during the rainy season as the commuters' vehicles slide due to garbage, causing a lot of difficulties to the commuters. Each year, several incidents also occur, and the bridge would also be closed during heavy rains. "A big number of accidents have occurred where the suburbanites' skid due to the slippery road. Earlier, this week a person died on spot in an accident due to a bike skid. Same as recent, several deaths were also reported in recent years," pointed Mohammed Ahmed Vice President Minority Cell, TDP.

"Daily around 1,500 metric tonnes of garbage is collected from Old City, as GHMC has set up the new SCTP in a non-residential area in Bandlaguda. Even this present point should also be shifted to the non-residential area."

"A representation is also given to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, GHMC Commissioner, Lokesh Kumar, and Chief Entomologist Dr Ram Babu and to the Zonal Commissioner (Charminar) N Samrat Ashok to shift the garbage point," said Ahmed.

Shiv Kumar, a resident of Imlibun said, "The dumping yard has become a disaster to the people residing nearby, due to which they are suffering from vector-borne diseases such as malaria, dengue, dehydration especially children are being affected the most."