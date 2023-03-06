Water Billing: Consumers Perplexed!

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has asked the consumers to generate the water bills themselves. The Board authorities have, in a message, advised the consumers to "submit their metre reading and generate water bill instantly using HMWSSB consumer services Android App. You can download/update the Android app from the play store or click the link given below. We encourage you to use the app for seamless e-billing and payments", the message said.

The message was received by consumers in the first week of February, and it has come as a shock to many consumers who are not at all aware of the technicalities. Many consumers are in a fix, as they are not familiar with the Android app or clicking the link and other technicalities.

Many consumers said that, as a matter of fact, they have not received water bills forfour months. They stated if the Board intends to cut down the staff and save money, it can introduce billing once in three months or four months.