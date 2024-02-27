Water Board MD inspects STP works

Live
Hyderabad: The Managing Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), MD Sudarshan Reddy on Monday, inspected the ongoing construction sites of sewage treatment plants (STP) in Fatehnagar, Khajakunta, and Miyapur Patel Pond. During the inspection, the MD of HMWSSB directed the construction company to increase the number of workers and asked them to begin the trial runs once the works were completed.
The civil works related to these STPs have been completed. At present, painting works and plantations in the surrounding areas are in progress, said a senior officer. The project director, Sridhar Babu, CGM Sudarshan, and other senior officials were present during the inspection.
