Water Board switches to manual ops after technical glitch at data centre

Hyderabad: Following a technical glitch, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has decided to switch its online operations to a manual mode. The glitch was due to a malfunction in the automated systems, which are crucial for the efficient management of water supply and sewerage services.

Due to technical difficulties at the State Data Centre, the Water Board experienced interruptions in its online services, prompting Water Board Managing Director Ashok Reddy on Friday, to organise a Zoom meeting with directors and senior officials to assess the current situation.

During the meeting, instructions were issued to activate an emergency contingency plan, ensuring that the public would not face any inconvenience regarding tanker bookings, deliveries, and the resolution of Metro Customer Care (MCC) complaints.

Directors were asked to instruct officers that for the booking and delivery of tankers at the field level, they should manually manage the tanker supply with personnel and carefully document all relevant details. Furthermore, it was recommended to establish a specific WhatsApp group for complaints received by the MCC and to collaborate with managers to address these issues.

Similarly, for recurring problems such as contaminated water and sewer overflow, officials were directed to visit the impacted areas at the field level and take prompt action to resolve the issues. Directors, CGMs, GMs, and the respective filling station managers were urged to collaborate effectively. Additionally, special officers, nodal officers, and DGMs were instructed to inspect tanker filling stations and assess the current circumstances. It was also emphasised to stay alert until the situation is completely managed and to address any complaints received via social media channels without delay.