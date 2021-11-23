Water Board to lay new pipelines to check contamination in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: To address the issue of drinking water contamination which has been nagging the residents of Secunderabad constituency for many years, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has prepared new proposals to fix the issue by replacing the existing pipelines with the new ones. As many as 100 pipelines to be replaced with the new ones by spending Rs 10 crore.

For the last seven years, the issue of water contamination has been reported from five divisions of the constituency. Due to weak condition of existing pipelines that are laid in the past and the leaking sewerage lines, the water contamination has become a major issue. According to Water Board officials, they have prepared the plan to replace the pipelines and soon tenders would be called.

Meanwhile, the Water Board has also made proposals for laying new pipelines in Mettuguda and Sitaphalmandi divisions. To permanently resolve the issue in areas where waterlogging is seen during heavy rains, the Board has decided to construct two huge freshwater tanks in T Nagar and also arrange water pumping equipment.

"The laying of new pipelines in 100 areas of Secunderabad with proposals worth Rs 10 crore have been prepared. With the technical works already completed, works are expected to begin in January," informed a Water Board official.