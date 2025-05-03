Water Board to set up 42 cooling stations across city

Hyderabad: To combat the summer heat, the Hyderabad Water Board is preparing to install 42 cooling stations throughout the city. As part of this initiative, a cooling station has already been established near Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital.

According to the Hyderabad Water Board, arrangements are in place to provide relief from the intense summer heat by ensuring access to drinking water for the public.

To serve the needs of common citizens, travellers and pedestrians, drinking water will be made available at key locations such as major hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, Rythu Bazaars, markets, and important intersections across the city. To facilitate this, 42 cooling stations are being set up within GHMC limits, with several already operational and serving the public.