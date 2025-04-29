Water Board’s haphazard motor-free drive adds to citizens’ summer woes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Water Board’s motor-free tap water drive is moving at a slow pace in some areas, especially in the northern part of the city. In some areas, there is no inspection of the illegal motors, even as the pressure of drinking water supply has been dismal.

Like with every summer, water supply issues have emerged and it has worsened this year because of rampant illegal motor usage. In many areas, residents are not receiving water even on scheduled days. The motor-free tap water drive launched by the water department has not been very effective, and in several localities, including Neredmet, RK Puram, Tarnaka, Malkajgiri, and Jeedimetla Village, the drive is yet to take-off.

“Residents of Greater Hyderabad are facing severe hardships due to extremely low water pressure. The problem is especially acute in high-altitude areas and multi-storey apartment complexes, where water is unable to rise to the upper floors. Besides the natural challenges of summer heat and high consumption, there has been widespread illegal use of 1 HP motors to draw water directly from main supply lines. This practice is causing a sharp drop in pressure, further deepening the crisis and depriving genuine consumers of their rightful share of water,” said Syed Khaled Shah Chishty Hussaini, Secretary, United Federation of Residents Welfare Association.

“For the first time, our localities are experiencing low water pressure, mainly due to depleting groundwater levels and irregular water supply. We had hoped that the motor-free tap drive would improve the flow. Alas it has boomeranged,” observed N Sravani, a resident of Jeedimetla.

“Increase the overall water pressure in affected areas to meet the growing demand. When the board launched the drive, it should have been implemented across all regions. However, it is mostly visible in the Old City and central parts, while, as always, the northern parts of the city have been ignored,” said Srinivas, a resident of Malkajgiri.