Water supply to be interrupted on Feb 4,5

Highlights

The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 30 hours from February 4 to February 5

Hyderabad: The supply of water will be interrupted in many places of the city for 30 hours from February 4 to February 5, due to the ongoing repair works undertaken by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) of a 1600 mm dia pipeline in connection with Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) Phase-2.

As part of the SRDP, these works will be taken up without disturbing the construction of the flyover which is going on at Bairamalguda junction. Water supply will be disrupted from 6 am on Saturday till 12 pm Sunday. The areas include Balapur, Mekalamandi, Marredpally, Tarnaka, Lalapet, Buddhanagar, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda and Bholakpur

