We are lacking somewhere in gender sensitisation: Acting CJ

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee (GSICC) on Thursday evening held awards distribution event at the Bar Association hall. Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul was the chief guest and distributed prizes and mementos to the winners in the recent competitions conducted by the committee. He said ‘We have to condition our mind in a plural way. Gender bias needs to be eradicated by a conscious effort. We must realise, retrospect and have to accept that there may be some gender bias even in ourselves, and keep conscious effort to eradicate that bias’.

The ACJ quoted a famous sloka from Manusmriti – where women are honoured, divinity blossoms there; where women are dishonoured, all actions no matter how noble remain unfruitful.

He elaborated about gender sensitisation and said the difficulty with us is we don’t realise on an experimental level that women are our part. “A woman who is in trouble in the workplace or in society, unless we understand this on an experimental level, there will be no change in society,” he said.

Paul quoted in Hindi, “Marne ke baad aadmi kuch nahi sochte, marne ke baad aadmi kuch nahi bolta, kuch nahi sochne aur kuch nahi bolne per aadmi mar jata hai”. He requested all men to respect and honour women.

The ACJ congratulated GSICC for spreading awareness on gender sensitisation. The GSICC chairperson stressed the importance of women in workplace and said they should be respected and honoured in society.

High Court judges, Telangana Bar Council chairman A Narsimha Reddy, HC Bar Association president Anumula Jagan, HC officials, advocates were present.