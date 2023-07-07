We know how to bend Centre’s neck to get Railway Coach Factory: Vinod

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Thursday said that Telangana knows how to bend the neck of the Centre; the government would achieve the Railway Coach Factory for Kazipet because there will be a coalition government at the Centre.

Kumar released a note from his visit to South Korea on Thursday against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kazipet on July 8. He said the Central had maintained that there was no demand for coach factories in the country. How are they setting up in Maharashtra and Gujarat? Telangana BJP leaders should also give a straight answer to the question, he said. “There is no question of leaving until we achieve it. The injustice being done to Kazipet for decades will no longer be tolerated,” the BRS leader warned.

Kumar said people of Warangal were watching the fraud of Modi who was coming to Kazipet by changing the name one after the other like coach factory, POH workshop and then wagon manufacturing unit. “People are getting ready to teach a lesson to BJP. They are not ready to tolerate the injustice being done to the State in setting up a coach factory for decades.

“People of Warangal district protested on a large scale demanding a coach factory in Kazipet. In fact in 1980, after PV Narasimha Rao won as MP, he said he would set up a coach factory in Kazipet in 1982. Surveys were done; it was said thousands of acres will be acquired in Ayodhyapuram, Madikonda, Rampur and other areas around Kazipet. Telangana people, along with those in Warangal district, were happy that a coach factory will be established in Kazipet.

But at that time, PM Indira Gandhi passed away; Rajiv Gandhi became the PM. Kumar said the coach factory remains a dream.