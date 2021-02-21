Wearing seat belts canbe 'rewarding' too

Enthused by the success of its campaign for cab drivers, the Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers decides to include general public too, in a commendable gesture to propagate the benefits of wearing seat belts

In order to encourage the cab drivers and the passengers to wear seat belts during the journey, the Federation of AppBased Transport Workers (IFAT), an organisation of cab drivers, has extended the benefit of its #SelfiewithSeatBelt# campaign to passengers this time, with exciting gift bags.



"Though the campaign was launched in the year 2017 with an exciting gift bag and fuel voucher to encourage the drivers to wear seat belts while driving the cabs, the initiative has been well-received by people from Hyderabad to Delhi, thereby making it a nationwide campaign to bring about awareness among the people about the road safety rules. To make the journey more secure and safe, we have now decided to make the passengers also a part of the campaign by offering them a pleasant gift like a key chain," informed Shaik Salauddin, National General Secretary, Indian Federation of App Based Transport Workers (IFAT).

"To participate in the campaign, a driver needs to take a selfie by wearing the seatbelt and shared the picture of social media with #SelfiewithSeatBelt# hashtag to get a chance of winning a an'IFAT' handbag carrying car accessories like adjustable and desktop phone holder, multi-type data cable fast charging. Moreover, the driver can secure an extra gift of fuel voucher of 5 litres provided he convinces the passenger to wear the seatbelt. This would even ensure a pleasant gift like key chain for passengers too for lending a support to the campaign," Salauddin informed. "The campaign provides a win-win situation for both the driver and the passenger besides making their journey safe on the road besides creating awareness about the road safety rules among the masses. Unlike in Hyderabad, the police in Delhi impose a fine on the passengers too for not wearing the seatbelt. By simply asking them to participate in the campaign we can protect people from danger during road accidents besides the hefty challans," argues Sakish Kumar of Telangana Rashtra Cab Protect Trade Union (TRCPTU). "The campaign will make people more alert, creating awareness among masses that would surely make the travelling safer and secure from road fatalities to a large extent. Just clicking a selfie with a seatbelt and sharing it on twitter is enough to win exciting prizes for both driver and passengers besides ensuring them a safe road travelling," said Mohd Faheemuddin, a representative of Telangana Minority Cab Drivers' Association (TMCDA).

