Weavers struggling to save rich legacy from extinction

Madhapur: For Sangam Narsimlu, 65, hailing from Venkataipally village in Devarakadra mandal in Mahbubnagar, the journey from his village to Shilparamam, where the 25th All India Crafts Mela is underway, has been anxious, for if he sells even a few blankets he would be able to carry forward the tradition of weaving Kambadis i.e., blankets made of sheep wool.



The black variety is more in demand as compared to the white blanket. The latter is costlier by Rs 3,000. The black coloured blanket costs around Rs 2,000.

"My forefathers used to use these Kambadis while going on field work in the early mornings and it is very hard to find this kind of quality in the blankets being sold in the city. I appreciate and thank Narsimullu for setting up a stall here," said Vidya, a consumer at the stall.

"Recognising the vanishing traditional blankets and giving life to it again is bringing new hopes to us to hope to live happily once again," notes Narsimullu, referring to All India Crafts Mela presenting him an opportunity to re-introduce the old traditional blankets.

Most of the visitors who come here don't know the worth of the blankets because a majority of them never heard of it. Devarakadra blankets are known for high-quality standards and these blankets can provide warmth even in chilling temperatures.

Each Kambadi weighs around half kilogram to five kilo grams depending on the size and quality and a normal Kambadi of bed sheet length costs around Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 and the rates are negotiable.

Speaking about the weaving process of the Kambadi, Narsimulu says it takes one week to 15 days to weave a Kambadi and is made by hand and no machinery is used. A single bed size Kambadi takes a minimum of eight days to weave, he added.