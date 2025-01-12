Weekend trip turns tragic as 5 youths drown in reservoir

Siddipet / Hyderabad: A jolly trip of a group of seven friends turned tragic, as five of them drowned in Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir in Markook mandal of Siddipet on Saturday.

The seven friends who travelled from Secunderabad to Siddipet in the morning reached the reservoir to spend some time there.

Five of them ventured into the water to swim and drowned when the other two were clicking pictures from the bank.

The victims have been identified as Dhanush (20), Lohit (17), Dineshwar (17), Jatin (17), and Srinivas (17). Among them, Dhanush and Lohit were brothers. Efforts are on to recover the bodies of the deceased.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed condolences over the incident and ordered the district officials to carry out relief works. “ “Siddipet district…five youths drowned in Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir. The tragic death was shocking. I have ordered the authorities to immediately go to the scene and take rescue measures...and to deploy lifeguards to rescue the missing. I pray to God to grant peace to the souls of the deceased and offer my deepest condolences to their families,” he shared on X in Telugu.