We’ll transform Hyd into global city: Tummala

Hyderabad: Urgingvoters of Jubilee Hills to voter and support to the Congress candidate in the upcoming Assembly by-election, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao affirmed the State government’s commitment to transforming Hyderabad into a global city.

On Saturday, Minister Tummala attended the foundation stone laying ceremony for development projects valued at Rs. 377.35 lakhs in the Jubilee Hills constituency of Hyderabad.

During his remarks, Tummala emphasised the State government’s duty to enhance infrastructure for its citizens, highlighting that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is diligently focused on elevating the quality of life in Hyderabad. He noted that the residents’ living standards will continue to improve through various development initiatives in Krishna Nagar, Yusuf Guda Basthi, L.N. Nagar, and Venkatagiri within the Yusufguda division. The foundation stone for various development works was also laid in S.L.P zone under the circle-19 in the Jubilee Hills constituency. Hyderabad In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, GHMC Mayor Gadwala Vijayalakshmi, former Lok Sabha member Anjan Kumar Yadav, Congress leaders and a large number of people were also present.