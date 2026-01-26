What’s up? Bhatti’s bro meets Andhra Jyothi’s head honcho!

Hyderabad: Nagarkurnool MP Mallu Ravi, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, paid a courtesy visit to Vemuri Radhakrishna, the Managing Director of Andhra Jyothi and ABN, on Sunday. The meeting has sparked intense speculation across both political and media circles in Telangana.

The interaction comes at a critical time, following two weeks of heated exchanges, allegations, and counter-criticisms between the state government and the media group. Despite official clarifications issued by the government regarding recent reports, misunderstandings appear to persist. Against this backdrop, Mallu Ravi reportedly held a cordial discussion with Vemuri Radhakrishna lasting over an hour. The visit is particularly noteworthy given the recent friction involving Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. The Deputy CM had previously demanded an apology from Vemuri Radhakrishna over a news report concerning the Naini coal block, warning of potential consequences if the article was not retracted. However, on Sunday, the media head remained firm, stating he would stand by the report and challenging the Deputy CM to proceed with any intended action.

In this high-tension environment, the long meeting between the MP and the media chief has generated a serious debate among political leaders. Observers are questioning whether the visit was an attempt to bridge the gap or if it signals a new development in the ongoing tussle between the administration and the prominent media house.