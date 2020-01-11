When people scrambled for Tricolours

Several protest rallies against CAA have pushed the demand for national flags. According to flag makers, thousands of flags were sold for 'Million March' on January 4 and Friday's 'Tiranga Rally' in Hyderabad. Ahead of Republic Day, the manufacturers started getting orders in thousands for flags made of cloth but since the anti-CAA protests broke out, the requirement has gone up.

The organisers of rallies and other protest marches are placing orders for the flags, which are commonly available in the sizes of 20x30 inch, 30x45 inch and 40x60 inch. Cashing on the massive demand, dealers have also raised the prices. A 30x45 flag is normally sold for Rs 30 but the same is now being sold for Rs 50. Dealers said people are buying flags to hoist them atop their houses following a call by the AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi as part of the anti-CAA campaign.