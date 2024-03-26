Wildfires: Forest minister asks officials to remain more vigilant

Hyderabad: Minister for Forests Konda Surekha has instructed the department officials to remain more vigilant in wake of wildfires reported recently in different parts of the State. In view of summer, she asked officials to keep an eye on human activity, as negligence like throwing cigarette butts or beedies on dried leaves could easily catch fire in the season.

In the wake of a series of recent fire incidents, Surekha held a review meeting. She enquired about the wildfires which damaged vegetation and impacted wildlife in Amrabad, Kanwal, Tadwai and Yellandu forests.

While suspecting human activity could be behind the mishaps, she instructed officials to keep a close watch on commuters passing through forests. She also reviewed the fire safety equipment with the department. She discussed the issue with Principal Chief Conservator of Forest RM Dobriyal over the phone.