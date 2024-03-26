Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Wildfires: Forest minister asks officials to remain more vigilant
Hyderabad: Minister for Forests Konda Surekha has instructed the department officials to remain more vigilant in wake of wildfires reported recently...
Hyderabad: Minister for Forests Konda Surekha has instructed the department officials to remain more vigilant in wake of wildfires reported recently in different parts of the State. In view of summer, she asked officials to keep an eye on human activity, as negligence like throwing cigarette butts or beedies on dried leaves could easily catch fire in the season.
In the wake of a series of recent fire incidents, Surekha held a review meeting. She enquired about the wildfires which damaged vegetation and impacted wildlife in Amrabad, Kanwal, Tadwai and Yellandu forests.
While suspecting human activity could be behind the mishaps, she instructed officials to keep a close watch on commuters passing through forests. She also reviewed the fire safety equipment with the department. She discussed the issue with Principal Chief Conservator of Forest RM Dobriyal over the phone.