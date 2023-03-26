Will fight till sitting judge inquiry ordered: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar warned the State government that their party would continue to hold protests until it had ordered an inquiry by a sitting judge of High Court into the sensational TSPSC paper leak case.

Addressing a gathering of party activists at the Maha dharna program held at Indra Park here, Bandi claimed that the future of the 30-lakh unemployed was destroyed under CM KCR's rule.

He told the unemployed that they would solve their problems after wresting power and added that they would fill up two lakh vacant posts. He also promised to solve the problems of DSC-2008 aspirants.

He called upon the unemployed youth to come forward and support the BJP in the next Assembly elections. Alleging that the State police had arrested and kept the BJYM activists in jails, he warned the DGP of Jails that BJP State government would take action against him.

He alleged that the Jails DG had harassed their youth wing activists in the jail and threatened to open a rowdy sheet against them.

Bandi alleged that CM KCR had condemned the disqualification of

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Parliament instead of taking steps to instill confidence among the 30-lakh unemployed youth of the State.