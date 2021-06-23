Will take action against private schools for violating GO 46: Telangana Government informs High Court

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the High Court heard a public interest litigation filed by Hyderabad School Parents Association, about high fees and online classes in private schools.

The school education department informed the court that it was taking action against schools that are charging high fees.

The Education Department said it had issued notices to schools violating GO 46 and taken explanations.

The State government informed the Court that it will take action against schools under the State government within four weeks.

Further, CBSE and ICSE schools will not come under their purview. The government will bring it to the notice of the concerned boards.

The High Court, which registered the government interpretation, observed that there was no need for an inquiry into the online lessons as the lockdown has been lifted.

The High Court concluded the trial on the Plea.