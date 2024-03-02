With 4 BJP MPs T got Rs 9 lakh cr: Give more seats, BJP will bring higher Central funds says Konda

Hyderabad: Former MP and BJP leader Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has said that the GDP rose to eight per cent in the last three months, while addressing the media here on Friday. This didn’t happen overnight, but due to the Centre’s concerted efforts and initiatives and by PM Modi.

He said welfare schemes should do good for people, but "freebies, sops and caste-wise schemes should not be announced to deceive people.". Reddy said the current government is comparatively better than the previous one, as abusive language and expletives were order of day in the Assembly during the BRS rule.’I am happy that recently the Assembly was conducted more decently.’

Reddy said the BRS had left an empty bow with the government, "there are no funds left to implement the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ and other schemes." The Centre disbursed Rs 9 lakh crore in Telangana despite not being in government. "With just four MPs from Telangana, if we could manage a huge Central contribution, imagine if we have more MPs; we can manage a bigger chunk of Central contribution."

He said Modi has contributed development funds to Telangana keeping aside politics, while former CM KCR left behind Rs 7 lakh core debt for Telangana. The Centre bridged the gap by contributing funds to prevent any hardship to people "If welfare schemes are continuing in Telangana it is purely because of Modi. If BJP can win 14-15 MP seats in Telangana, we can fetch even Rs 25 lakh crore for the State,"

Taking on the Congress, he said the GOP ‘is mounting a misinformation campaign saying the BRS and the BJP are one. "We can also make such allegations against the Congress, but we won’t do that." The Congress is ignoring the bigger fraud of Kaleshwaram and focusing just on Medigadda. It is using Medigadda for political purposes. They are accusing the BJP of being hand-in-glove with the BRS for not arresting Kavita, though Revanth Reddy is ready to initiate action against the KCR family.The Congress high command is preventing it, he alleged. Reddy expressed confidence in winning the Chevella LS seat, like in the past, with a two-lakh majority. "I will work, redouble efforts for development of the constituency," he promised.