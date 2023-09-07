With eyes on polls, Revenue officials sit to clear pending files

Rangareddy: With the State heading to another battle-of-ballot, the process of scrutinising applications received under various government-run-schemes has ratcheted up in mandal offices, especially in sub-urban areas. People from different communities are flocking to offices either to apply or to know the status of their pleas.

While officials in Bahadurpura mandal are found intensely busy in appraising applications they receive under the ‘Shadi Mubarak’, ‘Kalyana Laxmi’ and ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ schemes, their counterparts in neighbouring Rajendranagar mandal office too are seen endorsing the pleas.

It is learnt the Revenue officials get a whisper from the higher ups regarding clearing pending applications while the unnerved people too are seen waiting in lines to submit or to get to know the status of their pleas filed seeking benefits under different government schemes. Apart from this, a herd of people are seen jostling with each other to find their names in the list of beneficiaries under the double bedroom houses.

Field visits of officials to applicants’ houses too are ramped-up to identify candidates. A team of staff members from MRO offices specially in Bahadurpura are on their toes to find the applicants in their respective areas before giving a nod to their applications.

It is learnt whereabouts of dozens of applicants are not known as neither their houses are accessible in the densely populated localities nor they have proper numbers to contact them.

“A team of officials in the office went into a huddle and decided to clear the pending files by holding a special drive. We are optimistic about completing the task of clearing the files received under Shadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi and Gruha Lakshmi schemes in a week,” informed K.Chandra Shekar, Mandal Revenue Officer, Bahadurpura.

While the Bahadurpura MRO stands on top in Hyderabad district in receiving applications under the Shadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes aimed at supporting poor parents to solemnise marriages of their daughters with a financial assistance of Rs.1,00,116, the Rajendranagar mandal enjoys the same position in Ranga Reddy district with 20-25 applications received every day.

Both the mandals, densely populated habitations in the southern part of the city, have a number of slums that are abode to hundreds of below the poverty line.