Withdrawal of Citizen Amendment Act demanded

Bagh Lingampally: A representative of Telangana Sahithi Samstha and editor of 'Methuku Pulu' magazine, Bhupathi Venkateshwarulu, has demanded that the BJP government withdraw the Citizen Amendment Act which was recently passed in the Parliament as it was against the principles defined by Indian constitution. He was speaking at a meeting held with Telangana writers and intellectuals at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram here on Thursday.

Venkateshwarulu criticised the BJP government at the centre for dividing the nation with the Act. He termed it as an attempt to destroy 'unity in diversity,' a unique feature India is known for. He alleged that the Act had created severe disturbances in peaceful north-eastern parts of the nation.

Representatives of various people's organizations G Ramulu, Mohan Bairagi, BG Narsimha Rao, Lubna Sarwath, T Skylab Babu, Sudarshan and others participated in the meeting.

