Woman arrived from UK tests positive for COVID-19 at Hyderabad airport

A 35-year-old woman who arrived from United Kingdom at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has tested positive for COVID-19 after an RT-PCR test at the airport. It is known that UK has been categorized as an 'At Risk Country'.



She was admitted to Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). Her samples were collected and sent for genome sequencing for tests. According to the officials, the woman had no symptoms and her health condition is being monitored closely.



The woman is a native of Rangareddy district. She was on a visit to UK and arrived at Hyderabad on Thursday. Meanwhile, tests were also conducted on the relatives of the woman and the reports came negative. However, their health condition is being monitored, the officials said.